CSK’s next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022, going down to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Set to chase 155, SRH raced home in 17.4 overs as opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a stroke-filled 75 off 50 balls.

CSK were restricted to 154 for 7 after being asked to bat by Hyderabad. Moeen Ali top-scored with 48 off 35, but other significant contributions were missing from the batters. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 23 off 15, while Ambati Rayudu scored a run-a-ball 27. For SRH, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan claimed two wickets each while being economical.

CSK's next match date

According to the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12. The match will be an evening game and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB have made an impressive start to their IPL 2022 campaign. They have won two of their first three matches. After failing to defend a total of 205 in their opening match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in a low-scoring game.

In their previous encounter, they got the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, chasing down 170 courtesy a sparkling knock by Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23). Before their match against Chennai, RCB will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 9 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

