CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The two teams clashed at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday, April 17.

Defending a total of 169, the CSK bowlers did well to reduce Gujarat to 87 for 5. However, a sensational knock by David Miller (94* off 51) and a blazing cameo from stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (40 off 21) lifted GT to a brilliant victory.

Earlier, Chennai posted 169 for 5 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was back among the runs, scoring 73 in 48 balls, a knock that featured five fours and as many sixes. Ambati Rayudu scored a valuable 46 off 31 and was involved in a crucial 92-run stand for the third-wicket with Gaikwad. Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja (22* off 12) hit two sixes in the last over.

In the end, the total proved inadequate as Miller played a blinder.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Take a bow, David Miller!



IPL



#IPL2022 #AavaDe #WhistlePodu #GTvCSK One of the best T20 knocks you will ever seeTake a bow, David Miller!IPL One of the best T20 knocks you will ever see 🙌Take a bow, David Miller! 🙇📷 IPL#IPL2022 #AavaDe #WhistlePodu #GTvCSK https://t.co/9vqaRDkLO7

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21. This will be an evening game and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The five-time champion and most successful IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, have been abysmal in IPL 2022 so far. They have played six matches so far and have tasted defeat in all of them. Following their loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MI became only the third team in the history of the IPL to lose their first six matches in an edition. Delhi (2013) and Bengaluru (2019) suffered the ignominy before them.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Mumbai allowed Lucknow to post 199 for 4 as KL Rahul hit an unbeaten hundred in his 100th IPL match. In the chase, MI were restricted to 181 for 9 as their batting yet again failed to deliver the goods.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Edited by Puranjay Dixit