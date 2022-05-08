CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thumped the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs in Match 55 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Chennai came up with an excellent batting effort to reach 208 for 6. Opener Devon Conway top-scored with 87 off 49. Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) chipped in with handy contributions before skipper MS Dhoni’s cameo (21* off 8) put the finishing touches to the innings.

Delhi were never in the hunt in the chase. They crumbled to 85 for 7 in the 11th over and eventually folded up for 117 in 17.4 overs. Moeen Ali stood out for Chennai with figures of 3 for 13, while pacers Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo claimed two wickets apiece.

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, CSK's next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 12. The match will be an evening game and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race but they have tasted success in recent matches. They beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets and then stunned the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs in a last-over thriller. Before taking on Chennai, MI will meet the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, May 9.

When CSK and MI met in the first half of IPL 2022, they played out a thriller. Eventually, it needed a cameo from Dhoni to take Chennai over the line off the last ball.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sai Krishna