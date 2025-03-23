CSK’s Rs 9.75 crore buy is elated after striking in his very first over to dismiss MI’s Will Jacks for 11 in IPL 2025 Match 3 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, making his return to the franchise after eight years, claimed a wicket in his very first over by dismissing Mumbai Indians' (MI) Will Jacks. This moment came during the third match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), being played on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The wicket came on the fourth ball of the fifth over in Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings. Ashwin bowled a carrom ball, and Jacks tried to play a lofted inside-out drive but failed to make solid contact. Shivam Dube ran back from mid-off and completed an easy catch, giving Ashwin a wicket on his return to CSK, who was acquired by the franchise for INR 9.75 crore during the 2025 mega auction.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

The right-handed batter scored 11 off seven balls. Jacks' dismissal left MI at 36/3 after 4.4 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin makes his mark as MI lose three quick wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to bowl first. Khaleel Ahmed made an early impact, dismissing Rohit Sharma for a duck off four balls in the first over. The seamer struck again in the second over, removing Ryan Rickelton for 13 off seven balls.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Will Jacks (11), as Mumbai Indians (MI) lost three wickets within the first five overs. However, stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have steadied the innings and looked in decent form. At the time of writing, MI were 66/3 after eight overs, with Suryakumar on 25 and Tilak on 15.

Playing XI of both sides and Impact subs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, and Shaik Rasheed.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Satyanarayana Raju.

Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, and Karn Sharma.

