Rohit Sharma’s flick goes horribly wrong as he gives a simple catch to be dismissed for a duck in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the franchise's season opener against rivals Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Rohit Sharma walked out with a new opening partner for MI's fixture on Sunday. After Ishan Kishan was released by the team, Rohit was joined by Ryan Rickleton in the middle.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit took strike to face Khaleel Ahmed in the first over. On the first delivery, Rohit was rapped on the pads with the delivery going down the leg-side. He attempted a push toward the off-side but had a play and a miss. Rohit got in the line of the third delivery and blocked it back to the bowler. The 37-year-old clipped the ball straight to short mid-wicket off the fourth delivery, losing his wicket for a duck.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Rohit's dismissal brought MI's latest recruit and Englishman Will Jacks to the middle. With this duck, the former MI skipper now holds the record of most ducks (18) in the league's history for a batter, alongside Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

MI lose three wickets inside the powerplay against CSK in their IPL 2025 opener

Khaleel Ahmed picked up both the Mumbai Indians wickets to fall inside the powerplay- Source: Getty

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Chennai Super Kings jolted their rivals, Mumbai Indians, early as they managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck. Ryan Rickelton (13 off 7) hit three boundaries before losing his wicket in the third over, edging a delivery by Khaleel back onto his off stump.

Will Jacks (11 off 7) departed in the fifth over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

At the moment, Mumbai Indians are on 36/3 in the fifth over. They will want to recover from the three setbacks and ensure they are able to post a daunting total for the hosts to chase.

