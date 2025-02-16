CSK Schedule IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 schedule was released on Sunday, February 16. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. The fixture between the two most successful teams is also touted as IPL’s El-Clasico.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will then face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai on March 28. The Chennai-based franchise will play their first away game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30.

The Super Kings will return to their fortress against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5 before facing an away game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on April 8.

CSK will lock horns with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on April 11. They will then face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 14 before their second face-off against five-time winners MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai will then play back-to-back home games against last year’s runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and PBKS. They will follow it up with two away games against RCB and KKR in Bengaluru and Kolkata, respectively.

The joint-most successful IPL franchise will play their last two league games against RR and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Chennai and Ahmedabad, respectively.

The Super Kings finished fifth in the IPL 2024 points table. They won seven out of their 14 league stage matches, having equal points with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but missed out on the playoffs due to a lower net run rate (NRR). Interestingly, sixth and seventh-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had 14 points as well.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule for the IPL 2025

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7.30pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7.30pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7.30pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3.30pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7.30pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm

(IPL 2025 broadcast starts at 2.30pm & 6.30pm and the match will begin at 3.30pm and 7.30pm, respectively. All timings are in IST)

CSK’s IPL 2025 auction buys

Chennai Super Kings purchased a total of 20 players in the two-day mega-auction in Jeddah last year. Noor Ahmed was their costliest purchase. They splurged ₹10 crore to buy the Afghanistan spinner. Meanwhile, legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made his homecoming. The Super Kings bought him for ₹9.5 crore.

The other notable buys were Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.8 crore), Sam Curran (₹2.4 crore), and Vijay Shankar (₹1.2 crore). The Chennai-based franchise also spent 3.4 crore to buy Anshul Kamboj. The Haryana-born pacer has 26 wickets in 22 games.

However, they bought Mukesh Choudhary for a steal at ₹30 lakh. The speedster had bagged 16 wickets in 14 matches for CSK in the 2022 season.

CSK squad for IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, and Andre Siddarth.

