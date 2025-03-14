CSK tickets sell for close to 50k on black market even before official sale for IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the headlines for all the wrong reasons from the fans' points of view as black marketing of tickets has begun ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Surprisingly, black marketing of tickets started even before the commencement of official sales.

Notably, the MA Chidambaram Stadium will host a couple of big games to kickstart the 18th edition of the tournament. The Super Kings will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first two games of the season.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to feature in the first two home games, ticket prices have skyrocketed on viagogo.com. The prices for the upper block are close to 40k for CSK vs MI and 55k for CSK vs RCB.

Don’t believe us? Take a look below:

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 price list on viagogo.com.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 price list on viagogo.com

According to jagranjosh.com, IPL tickets will be available on Bookmyshow, Paytm, IPLT20, Insider, and franchise websites once they go live.

As per India Today, the black marketing of IPL tickets has taken place in the past as well. However, the BCCI and IPL governing council are yet to take any stringent measures despite several complaints from the fans.

CSK schedule and squad for IPL 2025

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7.30pm IST

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7.30pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7.30pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3.30pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7.30pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm

CSK squad for IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, and Andre Siddarth.

