CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and chose to bat first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 2.

CSK have strengthened their batting by adding senior batter Ambati Rayudu to their playing XI. DC have also made one change, replacing senior batter Manish Pandey with Lalit Yadav.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, and Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, and Abishek Porel.

CSK were the first team to use the Impact Player sub, bringing in young fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana in place of Shivam Dube.

DC, meanwhile, swapped Manish Pandey with Khaleel Ahmed.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni predicted that the wicket might get slower in the second innings, given that it is a used surface.

"We'll bat first," Dhoni stated. "The tendency now is since we've played a few matches on this pitch it'll either be the same or it will get slower. (Pitch here playing better than usual?) It has been a thousand per cent better since during practice we weren't aware of how it will play.

"The wickets have played well, the batters can't really complain. Overall the wickets have been fantastic."

DC skipper David Warner, on the other hand, stressed the importance of his side maintaining their momentum, with every game almost a virtual knockout from here on.

"Obviously looks a little bit drier here but for us, it's about keeping this momentum rolling as much as we can," Warner noted. "The boys have come out with the right attitude and batted and bowled well in the powerplay. We've come out in front of a jampacked Chennai crowd so we've got to do well."

CSK vs DC Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma.

