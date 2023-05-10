CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of IPL 2023. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10.

Both teams have endured contrasting campaigns this year. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side have been impressive, winning six of their 11 outings. They are second in the points table.

Delhi, on the other hand, have four wins to their name from 10 games and are currently the wooden spooners of IPL 2023.

CSK completed a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous clash, successfully chasing down a 140-run target. DC also managed to win their last fixture, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets as they chased down 182 runs.

Today's CSK vs DC toss result

Chennai have won the toss and elected to bat first. Speaking about his decision, here's what MS Dhoni said at the toss:

"We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan."

For Chennai, Ambati Rayudu replaced Shivam Dube in the playing XI. When it comes to DC's starting XI, Lalit Yadav came into the side in the place of Manish Pandey.

CSK vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitchell Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya.

Today's CSK vs DC pitch report

Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden reckon that the surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is very hard and dry. The average first-innings score at the venue this season is 173.

Out of the five matches played in Chennai this year, the chasing side has emerged victorious on three occasions.

Today's CSK vs DC match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

CSK vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nikhil Patwardhan.

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary.

Match Referee: Sanjay Verma.

