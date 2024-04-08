CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 22 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8. KKR have made a brilliant start to their IPL 2024 campaign, winning all their three matches so far. On the other hand, CSK began with two wins, but have lost their last two matches.

In their previous clash, Chennai Super Kings went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets. Sent into bat, CSK struggled and only managed to put up 165-5 on the board in their 20 overs. In response, SRH got home in 18.1 overs, without much trouble.

KKR completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024 with a comprehensive 106-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their previous match in Visakhapatnam. Batting first after winning the toss, they notched up 272-7, the second-highest total in the IPL. In the chase, DC were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs as Vaibhav Arora (3-27) and Varun Chakaravarthy (3-33) came up with impressive performances.

Today's CSK vs KKR toss result

CSK have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“Good toss to win. It looks humid; there might be some dew. We will bowl first.”

For Chennai, Matheesha Pathiranais not available, but Mustafizur Rahman is back. Shardul Thakur comes in and Sameer Rizvi also makes a comeback. Kolkata have stuck to the same team.

CSK vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today's CSK vs KKR pitch report

According to WV Raman, the wicket is rock hard. He reckons the batters will have a great time here, but the bowlers can expect some bounce. Raman also points out that while fast bowlers have been successful this season, spinners too can extract some bounce at Chepauk.

Today's CSK vs KKR match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Devon Conway, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

CSK vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Sai Darshan Kumar

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar