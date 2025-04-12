CSK vs KKR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following the defeat, CSK have now lost five consecutive matches for the first time in the IPL. In what was a completely forgettable performance, Chennai crawled to 103-9 after being sent into bat. In the chase, KKR romped home in 10.1 overs.

CSK got off to another poor start with the bat as Devon Conway (12) missed his reverse sweep and was trapped leg before by Moeen Ali. Rachin Ravindra (4) was then caught off the leading edge at extra cover off Harshit Rana's bowling. Vijay Shankar (29) was given two lives but ended up hitting a leg break from Varun Chakaravarthy to deep backward square leg.

Rahul Tripathi (16 off 22) struggled for rhythm. His misery ended when he was castled by Sunil Narine. Ravichandran Ashwin got a promotion in the batting order, but perished for one, giving a catch to long-on off Harshit's bowling. Ravindra Jadeja fell without scoring, poking at one outside off stump from Narine.

CSK's horror performance continued as Deepak Hooda perished for a duck, chipping Chakaravarthy to short midwicket. MS Dhoni, making a comeback as captain, batted at No. 9. His stay also did not last long as he was trapped lbw by Narine for one. Shivam Dube (31* off 29) managed to drag the team past 100.

Chasing 104, KKR motored along as Quinton de Kock (23 off 16) and Narine (44 off 18) added 46 in 4.1 overs. The entertaining stand was broken when Anshul Kamboj knocked over De Kock as the batter missed his heave. Narine enjoyed himself, clobbering two fours and five sixes before being castled by Noor Ahmad. Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) then guided KKR home.

CSK vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Narine came up with a stellar all-round show for KKR. He picked up three wickets with the ball and played a blinder of a knock in the chase. Chakaravarthy and Harshit also impressed with two wickets each. For CSK, Dube top-scored with 31*. Narine was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his superb all-round show.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More