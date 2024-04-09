CSK vs KKR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Fielding first after winning the toss, CSK came with an excellent effort to restrict KKR to 137-9. Ravindra Jadeja (3-18) and Tushar Deshpande (3-33) starred with the ball, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the chase with 67* off 58.

Sent into bat, KKR came up with a disappointing batting effort, as they were held to a below-par score as Jadeja, Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman (2-22) combined in a highly efficient manner.

Chennai got off to the perfect start with the ball, as Phil Salt (0) drove the first delivery from Deshpande to point. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi revived KKR's innings, adding 56 for the second wicket. However, both perished in the same over to Jadeja as Kolkata slipped to 60-3.

Raghuvanshi (24 off 18) attempted an ill-advised reverse sweep off the canny CSK left-arm spinner and was trapped in front of the wicket. Narine (27 off 20) miscued a big hit towards wide long-on. Jadeja had his third when Venkatesh Iyer (3) mistimed a pull to deep midwicket.

Ramandeep Singh hammered Maheesh Theekshana for a maximum over wide long on. However, he perished on the next delivery for 13, bowled as he was completely foxed by a carrom ball. Rinku Singh fell for 9, dragging a slower ball from Deshpande back onto his stumps.

Expand Tweet

MS Dhoni dropped a simple catch offered by Andre Russell off Mustafizur. The let off, though, didn't hurt CSK, as Dre Russ (10) was caught at long-on trying to go after Deshpande.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (34 off 32) and Mitchell Starc (0) perished in the last over, trying to go after Mustafizur.

Gaikwad guides CSK's clinical chase

Chasing 138, Chennai Super Kings lost Rachin Ravindra for 15 as he miscued a short of length ball from Vaibhav Arora (2-28) to long-on. Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell (25 off 19) added 70 for the second wicket to lay the foundation for CSK's thumping win.

Gaikwad took on Anukul Roy in the fifth over and struck him for three fours. Mitchell then clubbed Narine for six and four off consecutive deliveries. The stand was broken when the KKR spinner cleaned up Mitchell in the 13th over.

Shivam Dube (28 off 18) chipped in with another nice cameo before he was bowled by Arora.

Expand Tweet

Dhoni walked into bat at the fall of Dube's wicket but allowed Gaikwad to hit the winning runs. The Chennai skipper slapped Roy through cover for four in the 18th over to seal an emphatic victory for his side.

CSK vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Jadeja had a memorable game for Chennai, picking up three wickets and taking two catches as well. Deshpande also picked up three scalps, while Mustafizur claimed two. In the chase, Gaikwad scored a fluent half-century.

For KKR, Shreyas top-scored with 34. Narine scored 27 and picked up a wicket, while pacer Arora impressed with figures of 2-28. Jadeja, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling display.