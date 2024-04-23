CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 39 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23. CSK and Lucknow clashed at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 19, with the latter registering a thumping eight-wicket victory.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Lucknow did well to restrict Chennai to 176-6 despite Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten half-century. Skipper KL Rahul then led from the front for LSG, hammering 82 off 53. He added 134 for the opening wicket with Quinton de Kock (54 off 43) as the chasing side romped home.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will take the confidence of the previous win into Tuesday's clash. However, Chennai Super Kings are a completely different side when playing at home. This season as well, they have been unbeaten in their home den. As such, they will be confident of putting up another impressive show against LSG.

Today's CSK vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain KL Rahul explained:

“There is a bit of dew. We have trained here and the dew will have an impact, so we want to bowl. Also, the wicket is a bit slow, so, hopefully, we can put their batters under pressure.”

Lucknow are going in with the same team, while, for Chennai, Daryl Mitchell comes in for Rachin Ravindra

CSK vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai subs: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Lucknow subs: Arshin Kulkarni, K Gowtham, Yudvhir Singh, M Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal

Today's CSK vs LSG pitch report

Matthew Hayden says that it’s almost a wicket of two halves. One half has speckling of grass. It’s almost as if it has been mowed across the wicket block.

The far end has got an even covering of grass, he adds. It’s not going to be a 200-plus wicket; It’s going to be a real dog fight, reckons Hayden. Dew is going to come in early, he predicts.

Today's CSK vs LSG match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Daryl Mitchell, Maheesh Theekshana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Aravelly Avanish Rao, RS Hangargekar, Richard Gleeson

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak

CSK vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nikhil Patwardhan, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Sanjay Verma

