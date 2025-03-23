  • home icon
CSK vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Mar 23, 2025 07:00 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 head to head
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians resume their rivalry on Sunday at Chepauk. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Legendary rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in match number three of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. This will be the evening match of the double-header and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Both CSK and MI failed to make it to the playoffs last season. While Chennai missed out narrowly, finishing fifth in the points table, Mumbai came last, winning just four out of their 14 league matches. Despite the disappointing results of 2024, both CSK and MI have retained Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya as leaders.

Gaikwad apart, CSK retained Shivam Dube (₹12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore) Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 crore) and MS Dhoni (₹4 crore) and bought Noor Ahmad for ₹10 crore. MI retained Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore), Pandya (₹16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore) and Tilak Varma (₹8 crore). At the auction, they bought Trent Boult for ₹12.50 crore.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clashed 37 times in the IPL, with MI having a 20-17 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams met once last year, with CSK registering a 20-run win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 37

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 17

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20

Matches with No Result - 0

CSK vs MI head-to-head record in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have met eight times in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rather surprisingly, CSK have a poor 3-5 win-loss record against MI at home.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians matches

Chennai Super Kings have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. MI's only win in the last five meetings came when they beat CSK by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians games:

  • CSK (206/4) beat MI (186/6) by 20 runs, April 14, 2024
  • CSK (140/4) beat MI (139/8) by 6 wickets, May 6, 2023
  • CSK (159/3) beat MI (157/8) by 7 wickets, April 8, 2023
  • MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022
  • CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, April 21, 2022

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
