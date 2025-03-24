CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their tradition of losing their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. going down against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The hosts began their campaign with a nervy four-wicket win at Chepauk on Sunday, March 23.

After putting MI to bat first, CSK bowlers did a fantastic job in restricting them to 154, a slightly low score. Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed starred with the ball, taking seven wickets between them. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a blazing fifty, while Rachin Ravindra batted the entire innings to see CSK home.

Now that the match is over, let us look at the scorecard, award winners and top records broken during the game.

List of all award winners in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Due to many sponsors, quite a lot of awards are being presented at the IPL 2025. However, the prime recognition for the Player of the Match award went to Noor Ahmad, who ripped apart the MI batting lineup with a four-wicket haul. His 4/18 is the best by any CSK spinner against Mumbai. Ruturaj Gaikwad or Rachin Ravindra could've won the award, as well as the duo, hit valuable fifties.

Electric Striker of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Strike rate of 203.85)

Fantasy King of the Match: Noor Ahmad (146 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rachin Ravindra (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 fours)

Green Dot Balls of the Match: Khaleel Ahmed (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Noor Ahmad (4/18)

CSK vs MI scorecard

Mumbai Indians batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

Mumbai Indians were put to bat first and crumbled early. Captain Suryakumar Yadav looked good but was out for 29. Tilak Varma top-scored for MI at 31, while Deepak Chahar's superb cameo of 28* off 15 guided MI over the 150-run mark.

Khaleel Ahmed sent Rohit Sharma back in the first over itself. The left-arm pacer took 3/29, while Noor Ahmad picked up four wickets at an economy of 4.50.

CSK batting scorecard vs MI [Sportskeeda]

As for CSK, Rahul Tripathi (2) came in as an impact sub but failed to get going. However, a 67-run partnership between Gaikwad and Rachin took the game forward. While Gaikwad hit his fastest IPL fifty, Rachin played second-fiddle.

Vignesh Puthur, who , was a revelation for MI. The Kerala-born spinner took 3/32 coming in as an impact sub. Mitchell Santner couldn't (0/24) make use of the pitch that cost MI. Ravindra Jadeja made a vital 17, while MS Dhoni's two dots allowed Rachin to finish off the game.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

While it wasn't a run-fest in Chennai, fans got a great battle that went till the last over. However, a few milestones and stats emerged from the CSK vs MI game. Below are a few:

With a score of zero, Rohit Sharma now has the joint-most ducks in IPL history. He has topped the list with Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell. All three have 18 ducks to their names. Noor Ahmad's 4/18 is now the best bowling figure by a player making a debut for CSK. The previous best was Mustafizur Rahman's 4/22. Vignesh Puthur becomes 3rd bowler to take a three-wicket haul on IPL debut. The first two were Amit Mishra and Suyash Sharma. Ruturaj Gaikwad got his fifty in just 22 balls, which is his fastest in IPL history.

