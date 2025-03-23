MI debutant strikes in first over to end CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's blazing 26-ball 53 in IPL 2025 match 3 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' debutant Vignesh Puthur struck in his first over to dismiss Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two teams are facing off against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in their IPL season opener.

Ruturaj Gaikwad moved a position down from his opening spot to number three. The batter started off nicely and struck the ball cleanly, scoring boundaries for fun. While going after the MI bowling attack and taking a liking to Trent Boult, Gaikwad reached his half-century in 22 deliveries, his fastest in the IPL.

Gaikwad wanted to continue in similar fashion and looked to put the young debutant for Mumbai Indians from Kerala, Vignesh Puthur, under pressure. He managed three runs in the three deliveries he played against the left-arm leg spinner and looked to hit a maximum but failed to get enough distance and was caught at long off.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Gaikwad was dismissed for 53 runs off 26 deliveries, becoming the second wicket to fall. His dismissal brought Shivam Dube to the middle for the hosts.

Vignesh Puthur has a dream debut, picks up three wickets in the first three overs he bowls against CSK

Shivam Dube looked to take the leggie down but failed and holed in the deep - Source: Getty

Vignesh Puthur picking up his first wicket opened the door for the Mumbai Indians, with the spinner adding two more scalps to his name on his debut. After getting Gaikwad out, Puthur bowled to Dube in the ninth over. The batter played out the first delivery and then looked to go over the ropes but failed to get enough distance and was caught in the deep by Tilak Varma.

His next scalp was Deepak Hooda, who looked to smash the 23-year-old for a maximum but found the man at deep backward square leg, hitting the ball down his throat. Puthur has an over to bowl, with his current figures reading 3/17 in three overs.

