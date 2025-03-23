CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the El Clasico clash of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both CSK and MI did not qualify for the playoffs last season. As such, they would be keen to put up a much improved show this year. While Chennai finished fifth in the points table in IPL 2024, Mumbai were last, winning only four of their 14 matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy was put to test last season when the going got tough. His leadership will be under the scanner again as experts will keenly observe whether the additional responsibility is affecting his batting. Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana will again be key players for the CSK franchise, while Ravichandran Ashwin also makes a comeback to the team.

Mumbai Indians will be without the services of Hardik Pandya, who is serving a one-match ban for an over-rate offence. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the team in his place for the big game against CSK. Mumbai are also without Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to recover from the injury he sustained in Australia. Meanwhile, Trent Boult is back in MI colors, having been purchased at the auction for ₹12.50 crore.

Today's CSK vs MI toss result

CSK have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“Playing on this pitch for the first time, so don't really know how it will play. We just want to adapt and chase accordingly.”

Chennai are going in with Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Rachin Ravindra and Sam Curran as their four overseas players. Mumbai have picked Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult as their four foreign players.

CSK vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad

CSK Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

MI Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma

Today's CSK vs MI pitch report

“There is a sheen on the surface, it is nice and compact. The wicket is pretty hard. Last season, the average score was 170, but if there is dew, the score could be a lot higher. Spinners will get some purchase and, with change of pace, fast bowlers can get the ball to grip.” - Danny Morrison and Shane Watson

Today's CSK vs MI match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Robin Minz (wk), Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

CSK vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

