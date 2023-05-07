CSK vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The win was CSK’s first win over MI at Chepauk since 2010.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Chennai did a great job of restricting Mumbai to 139/8. Matheesha Pathirana starred with 3/15, while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande claimed two wickets each. CSK romped home in 17.4 overs with handy contributions from their batters.

Sent into bat, Mumbai opened the innings with Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan. The former did not last long. He was cleaned up by Deshpande for 6 as he missed a pull. Kishan (7) was next to go, skying a flick off Chahar.

Things got worse for MI as skipper Rohit Sharma (0) made a mess of his scoop against Chahar and ended up lobbing a catch to point. With the dismissal, Rohit also claimed the unwanted record of most IPL ducks (16).

Suryakumar Yadav looked for his 26, but was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja as he was beaten for pace by the CSK left-arm spinner. Nehal Wadhera (64 off 51) played a defiant innings to ensure MI had something to bowl at. He struck eight fours and a six in his impressive knock before being knocked over by a yorker from Pathirana.

Tristan Stubbs (20 off 21) struggled to get going and also fell to Pathirana. At the other end, the law of averages caught up with Tim David (2) as he mistimed Deshpande to long-off. There was no final flourish for MI as they scored only 17 runs in the last three overs.

Chennai ease home in chase of 140

Chasing 140, CSK got off to a breezy start as their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 off 16) and Devon Conway (44 off 42) added 46 runs for the opening wicket. Gaikwad took on Arshad Khan in the third over, launching him for two sixes and as many fours. The impressive opening stand ended when Gaikwad top-edged an attempted pull off Piyush Chawla.

Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (21 off 17) then added 35 for the second wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Chawla as he missed a googly. There was some more consolation for Mumbai as Ambati Rayudu (12) cut Stubbs to short third man after smashing him for a six.

Shivam Dube (26* off 18) helped himself to another good cameo, which featured three sixes. Conway fell just before the finish mark, trapped lbw by Akash Madhwal. But it was a blessing in disguise for Chennai fans as MS Dhoni (2*) came in and hit the winning runs, nonchalantly pulling Arshad for a single.

CSK vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Pathirana stood out for Chennai with his three-fer, while pacers Chahar and Deshpande picked up two scalps each. With the bat, Conway top-scored again with 44, while Gaikwad struck a quick-fire 30.

For Mumbai, Wadhera scored a fighting half-century, while leggie Chawla again made a mark with figures of 2/25.

CSK pacer Pathirana was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3/15.

