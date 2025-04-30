CSK vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. MS Dhoni-led CSK are languishing at last position in the points table, with four points from nine matches. A loss on Wednesday will officially knock them out of the playoffs race. PBKS are fifth in the points table, with 11 points from nine matches.

Chennai suffered a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match, which was also played at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK's batting struggled once again as they were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Chennai's failure to overcome their batting woes in IPL 2025 has cost them in a big way. They fought hard with the ball against SRH, but did not have enough on the board.

Punjab's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens produced no result due to rain. Before that, they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in Mullanpur. PBKS' batting struggled as they posted 157-6 batting first. Shreyas Iyer and co. would be seeking better consistency in both batting and bowling departments.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai and Punjab have met 31 times in the IPL, with CSK having a slender 16-15 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the sides clashed in the first half in Mullanpur, Priyansh Arya's sensational hundred lifted PBKS to victory.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 16

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record at Chepauk

Chennai and Punjab have met eight times in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with both teams winning four games each. PBKS hammered CSK by seven wickets when the teams clashed at the venue last season.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 4

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings matches

Punjab have won four of the last five games against Chennai in the IPL. CSK's only victory came when they beat PBKS by 28-run win in Dharamsala last year.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings games.

PBKS (219/6) beat CSK (201/5) by 18 runs, April 8, 2025

CSK (167/9) beat PBKS (139/9) by 28 runs, May 5, 2024

PBKS (163/3) beat CSK (162/7) by 7 wickets, May 1, 2024

PBKS (201/6) beat CSK (200/4) by 4 wickets, April 30, 2023

PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, April 25, 2022

