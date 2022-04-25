CSK vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of IPL 2022 on Monday, April 25. The Punjab side climbed to sixth position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, PBKS got off to a quiet start as both openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal could not flex their bats freely in the powerplay. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal (18 in 21 balls) had another off day with the bat as he departed off the penultimate ball of the powerplay.

Shikhar Dhawan (88*) then stitched a 110-run partnership with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) to put PBKS on course to reach a decent first innings total. The Sri Lankan was not at his fluent best. However, Dhawan covered for him by milking runs in the middle phase of the innings by manipulating the field well.

Liam Livingstone (19 in 7 balls) hit a few lusty blows in the end to propel the Punjab Kings' total to 187/4 after 20 overs.

In the chase, Sandeep Sharma gave an early breakthrough to his side by dismissing in-form CSK opener Robin Uthappa (1) in the second over. Mitchell Santner and Shivam Dube, who followed him, also failed to make any significant contributions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Ambati Rayudu then put on a 49-run partnership to stabilize the innings. The required rate kept on climbing, and things started to look bleak for the Chennai franchise at the halfway stage. After Ruturaj's dismissal, Rayudu shifted gears and played an aggressive brand of cricket to bring CSK back into the game.

Rabada scalped his wicket in the 18th over to give PBKS a breather after his extravagant onslaught. Arshdeep Singh then bowled phenomenally and conceded only eight runs in the 19th over. That meant the Super Kings needed 27 off the final over with MS Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease.

The talismanic finisher was unable to repeat the magic from the previous match, where he hit 17 runs in the final over against Mumbai Indians. CSK eventually reached 176/6 and lost the contest by 11 runs.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #PBKSvCSK #IPL2022 Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan's glasses may have reminded him of something Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan's glasses may have reminded him of something 😜 #PBKSvCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/J9teFyaDO2

Pratik @pratik__tweets_



#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS CSK lost the match in presence of best finishers Dhoni & Jadeja 🤣🤣🤣 CSK lost the match in presence of best finishers Dhoni & Jadeja 🤣🤣🤣#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/R5D2VKmbGd

Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 @Hmka_join_krlo #CSKvPBKS

CSK Fans Waiting for Jadeja Outside the Stadium : CSK Fans Waiting for Jadeja Outside the Stadium : #CSKvPBKSCSK Fans Waiting for Jadeja Outside the Stadium : https://t.co/sLOd7zz3QQ

