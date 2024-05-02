CSK vs PBKS: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sent into bat, CSK put up 162-7 before PBKS got over the line in 17.5 overs.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad again top-scored for Chennai with 62 off 48 but didn't get much support from the other batters. Punjab's spinners stifled Chennai as Harpreet Brar claimed 2-17 and Rahul Chahar 2-16.

Chennai Super Kings got off to a solid start as their openers added 64 in 8.2 overs. Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 24), though, failed to convert a start, top-edging a slog-sweep off Brar to deep midwicket. CSK suffered a double blow as Shivam Dube (0) was trapped lbw, missing a heave off the left-arm spinner.

Chennai were three down for 70 when Chahar caught Ravindra Jadeja (2) in front of the stumps with one that turned it sharply. PBKS slowed down CSK's run rate, resulting in the wicket of Sameer Rizvi (21), who upper cut a length ball from Kagiso Rabada towards deep third man.

Gaikwad reached his fifty by smacking Sam Curran for a four [no ball] and a six [free hit] in the 17th over.

Another pull for a maximum followed off the last ball as 20 runs came off the over. His fine knock ended when he was bowled by a yorker from Arshdeep. MS Dhoni (14 off 11) struck the left-arm pacer for a four and six in the last over. He was out for the first time in IPL 2024 - run out off the last ball.

Bairstow, Rossouw star in PBKS' chase

In their chase of 163, Punjab Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh for 13. The right-handed batter was caught off the leading edge when he tried to turn a length ball from Richard Gleeson on the on side.

Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) and Rilee Rossouw (43 off 23) added 64 for the second wicket to put Punjab on the path to victory. The stand was broken when Bairstow edged an attempted ramp off Dube to the wicketkeeper.

Rossouw was knocked over by Shardul Thakur as he dragged a full toss back onto his stumps. Shashank Singh (25* off 26) and Sam Curran (26* off 20) took Punjab past the finish line by adding an unbroken 50 for the fourth wicket.

CSK vs PBKS: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Spinners Brar and Chahal were brilliant for PBKS. While Brar dismissed Rahane and Dube, Chahal got the scalps of Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

In PBKS' chase, Bairstow and Rossouw contributed significant 40s. For CSK, skipper Gaikwad registered his third fifty-plus score in a row, while Rahane contributed 29.

Left-arm spinner Brar, though, was named the Player of the Match for his figures of 2-17.

