CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number eight of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The much-hyped clash will see two of Indian cricket's biggest names pitted against each other - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both CSK and RCB began their IPL 2025 campaigns with wins and would be keen to continue the momentum.

Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in the El Clásico clash played at Chepauk. Bowling first against MI, they restricted the opposition to 155-9 as Noor Ahmad claimed 4-18 and Khaleel Ahmed claimed 3-29. Chasing the below par total, CSK got home in 19.1 overs as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) and Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) scored fine half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 174-8, bowling first at Eden Gardens. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya excelled with 3-29 in his four overs, while Josh Hazlewood claimed 2-22. In the chase, Kohli (59* off 36), Phil Salt (56 off 31) and new skipper Rajat Patidar (34 off 16) ensured a thumping seven-wicket victory for RCB.

Today's CSK vs RCB toss result

CSK have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“The surface is slightly better than the last game; looks hard. We will try to put up a (good) total and keep them under pressure. We never know when the dew will come.”

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana comes back for Nathan Ellis. RCB have also made one change - Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for Rasikh Dar Salam.

CSK vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam

Today's CSK vs RCB pitch report

“The pitch looks really good. I was here last night and noticed there was quite a lot of dew. There are little patches here (around the good length) that haven't got a lot of grass on it. The ball was tending to grip a little bit. It's not going to be a 200-plus wicket. It’s going to be a battle of attrition.” - Matthew Hayden

Today's CSK vs RCB match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Gopal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Romario Shepherd

CSK vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

