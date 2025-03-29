CSK vs RCB: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. The result meant that RCB registered their first IPL win against CSK at Chepauk since 2008. As for Chennai Super Kings, they succumbed to their biggest-ever defeat at home in the T20 league.

Sent into bat by CSK, RCB put up 196-7 on the board in their 20 overs as skipper Rajat Patidar led the way with a blazing 51 off 32 balls. In the chase, Chennai crumbled to 26-3 inside the powerplay and were never in the hunt after that. Josh Hazlewood (3-21) was outstanding for RCB, while Yash Dayal (2-18) and Liam Livingstone (2-28) also came up with impactful performances.

CSK lost Rahul Tripathi (5) early again in the chase as he miscued a pull off Hazlewood to midwicket. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad perished without scoring as he too top-edged a pull off Hazlewood. A smart review by the fielding side sent Deepak Hooda (4) on his way as the batter nicked one off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sam Curran (8) was then caught at long-on off Livingstone's bowling.

Things went from bad to worse for the home team as Dayal knocked over Rachin Ravindra (41 off 31) and Shivam Dube (19) in one over. With the result of the match becoming a foregone conclusion, MS Dhoni (30* off 16) gave the Chepauk fans something to cheer about, slamming two sixes and three fours.

Rajat Patidar lifts RCB to impressive total against CSK

Sent into bat, Bengaluru got off to a reasonable start as their openers added 45 in five overs. Phil Salt (32 off 16) was the chief contributor before another moment of Dhoni magic behind the stumps off Noor Ahmad's bowling ended his stay at the crease. Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) played a good cameo, but he fell to Ravichandran Ashwin - Gaikwad taking a sharp low catch at cover.

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli (31 off 30) played a scratchy knock, which ended when he was caught at deep midwicket off Noor's bowling. Patidar, however, continued his impressive form with the willow, smashing four fours and three sixes in his quick-fire half-century. Tim David (22* off 18) also played a crucial cameo, clobbering Curran for three consecutive sixes in the last over.

CSK vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Patidar scored an excellent half-century for RCB, while Salt and David played impactful cameos. With the ball, Hazlewood stood out, while Livingstone and Dayal were also highly impressive.

Noor again shone for CSK with figures of 3-36, while Matheesha Pathirana (2-36) also bowled a good spell. In the chase, Ravindra top-scored with 41.

Patidar was named Player of the Match for his wonderful knock.

