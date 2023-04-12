CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to field first in the 17th IPL 2023 game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

CSK made two notable overseas changes in their playing XI from the last game. Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius made way for Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali, who will strengthen their spin attack.

RR, on the other hand, received a massive blow with star pacer Trent Boult ruled out of the game due to a niggle. The inaugural champions included only three overseas cricketers in their playing XI.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, and Joe Root.

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, and RS Hangargekar.

Rajasthan brought in leg-spinner Adam Zampa to strengthen their bowling at the dismissal of Jason Holder in 19.5 over. The Australian came in place of Jos Buttler.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni predicted that the wicket would be on the slower side. He also reckoned that dew might play a role as the game progresses.

"We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side, different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings," Dhoni said.

RR captain Sanju Samson, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of keeping the momentum going in a long tournament like the IPL.

"We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We are playing at Chepauk after a long time. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here," Samson said.

CSK vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, and Akash Singh.

