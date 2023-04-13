CSK vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs in Wednesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first after losing the toss, RR put up a competitive 175/8 on the board. CSK got close, but not close enough, ending on 172/6.

With two overs left in the match, Rajasthan seemed in command as Chennai had to get 40 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja (25* off 15) slammed Jason Holder for a four and two sixes.

With 21 to get off the last over, MS Dhoni (32* off 17) once again gave the opposition a scare, clobbering Sandeep Sharma for consecutive sixes. However, Sharma held his nerve and did not concede another boundary to ensure victory for Rajasthan.

Chasing 176, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for 8 as the opener closed the face of the bat too early on a length ball from Sandeep. Devon Conway (50 off 38) and Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19) then added 68 for the second wicket.

The impressive stand was broken when Rahane was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin as he missed his slog-sweep. Ashwin also caught Shivam Dube plumb in front of the stumps for 8.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL fine catches



quick wickets



Watch how #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR fine catchesquick wicketsWatch how @rajasthanroyals struck in quick succession 2⃣ fine catches 2⃣ quick wickets Watch how @rajasthanroyals struck in quick succession 🎥 🔽 #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR https://t.co/LCtZKQFqRt

Moeen Ali (7) and Ambati Rayudu (1) came and went without making much of a contribution. Conway also perished, looking to up the ante, caught off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling.

At 113/6 after 15 overs, RR looked to be in firm command. Jadeja and MSD gave them a scare, but they survived.

Jadeja shines as Chennai restrict Rajasthan to 175/8

Earlier, Jadeja stood out with figures of 2/21, while Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also chipped in as CSK held RR to 175/8 after winning the toss and bowling first. For Rajasthan, Jos Buttler again top-scored with 52 off 36, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed 30* off 18.

RR lost the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) early as he sliced a slog off Deshpande towards mid-off. Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal, batting at No. 3, combined to slam Maheesh Theekshana for a four and two sixes as 17 runs came off the fifth over.

Padikkal was looking good for a big score, but miscued a sweep off Jadeja to deep backward square leg. The all-rounder had two in the over when he got one to pitch around off and middle and straighten to breach Sanju Samson’s (0) defense.

Jadeja could have had three as he got one to turn and bounce and found Ashwin’s edge. However, Moeen Ali grassed the catch at slip as the ball came to him at an awkward height.

Ashwin went on to loft Akash Singh for two sixes in the 15th over before perishing in the same over for 30 off 22, looking for another big hit. Buttler went on to complete another fifty, but was cleaned up by Moeen as he missed a heave across the line.

Hetmyer once again made a significant contribution at the death, striking two fours and as many sixes.

CSK vs RR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Buttler scored a fine fifty for Rajasthan, while Ashwin chipped in with both bat and ball. After scoring a handy 30, he claimed two crucial wickets as well. Leggie Chahal bowled another impressive spell to finish with 2/27.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



He gets the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and



are on a roll here



Watch those wickets



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-17



#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR @imjadeja onHe gets the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and #RR captain Sanju Samson in the same over @ChennaiIPL are on a roll hereWatch those wicketsFollow the match .@imjadeja on 🔥He gets the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and #RR captain Sanju Samson in the same over 👏 👏@ChennaiIPL are on a roll here 👍 👍Watch those wickets 🔽Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-17#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR https://t.co/4KwaPeh420

For CSK, Jadeja claimed 2/21 and also contributed a fighting cameo. Opener Conway scored a defiant fifty, while Dhoni’s cameo almost stole the game away from Rajasthan’s grasp.

Ashwin was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

Poll : 0 votes