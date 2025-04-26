CSK vs SRH (25/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the triumph, SRH registered their first win over CSK at Chepauk after five consecutive losses. Sent into bat, Chennai were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Hyderabad were far from clinical in the chase, but got home in 18.4 overs.

SRH got off to a terrific start with the ball as Mohammad Shami (1-28) produced a beauty to have Shaik Rasheed caught at slip for a golden duck. Sam Curran (9) was promoted to No. 3, but mistimed a pull off Harshal Patel (4-28) to deep midwicket. Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19) looked good again before miscuing one off Pat Cummins (2-21) to the right of mid-off.

Dewald Brevis (42 off 25), on debut for CSK, played an impressive knock. He took on Kamindu Mendis in the 12th over and slammed him for three sixes. Brevis missed out on a half-century as the ambidextrous Mendis pulled off a sensational catch off Harshal's bowling.

The rest of Chennai's batters, including MS Dhoni, failed to get going as SRH held the opposition to under 160.

Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis guide SRH to much-needed win

Chasing 155, SRH got off to yet another disappointing start as Abhishek Sharma (0) chipped a length ball from Khaleel Ahmed to cover. Travis Head (19 off 16) also failed to make an impact as he was knocked over by Anshul Kamboj. SRH promoted the in-form Heinrich Klaasen to No. 4, but too he fell for seven, miscuing a tossed-up delivery from Ravindra Jadeja.

With the pressure building, Ishan Kishan (44 off 34) played a crucial knock to swing the momentum in SRH's favor. The left-handed batter struck five fours and one six perishing to Noor Ahmad - Curran took a brilliant leaping catch near the ropes. Kamindu (32* off 22), Aniket Verma (19 off 19) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19* off 13) played handy knocks to guide Hyderabad home.

CSK vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Harshal excelled with the ball for SRH, registering superb figures of 4-28. Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat chipped in with two wickets each. In the chase, Kishan top-scored with a crucial 44.

For CSK, Brevis hammered 42 off 25 balls. With the ball, Noor claimed two scalps.

Harshal was named Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 4-28.

