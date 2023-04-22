CSK vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 29

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their winning juggernaut by comprehensively beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Chepauk on Friday. The spinners did a great job restricting the visitors to just 135/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Devon Conway's sensational innings of 77 runs ensured that CSK cruised home comfortably with seven wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. SRH simply never seemed to get ahead in the game and faced their second consecutive defeat on the trot.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that caught the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Heated exchange between Ravindra Jadeja and Heinrich Klaasen

Ravindra Jadeja was simply sensational with the ball as his figures of 3/22 turned out to be match-winning. But the left-arm spinner had a few words to say to SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen after a potential chance to dismiss his batting partner Mayank Agarwal.

Agarwal tried to work a delivery from Jadeja on the leg side but could only slice it towards Klaasen at the non-striker's end. Klaasen probably had very little time to react and just showed his back to the ball.

However, this meant that he didn't move from his place, and that gave Jadeja no chance to take what would have been a simple catch.

The left-arm spinner was furious as he stared at Klaasen after a small collision, while the batter was pretty confident that he didn't come in the way of the ball or cause an obstruction on purpose.

In the same over, Jadeja dismissed Agarwal, and the bowler's celebration was enough to show that tempers were flaring between him and Klaasen.

#2 MS Dhoni's signature run-out

The SRH batters just couldn’t find boundaries at regular intervals in their innings, as CSK kept them in check with some tight bowling and excellent fielding.

Skipper MS Dhoni was well aware during the final over that the batters would try to sneak a bye and was already ready with a glove off.

On the final delivery of SRH's innings, Marco Jansen failed to connect with one, and yet Washington Sundar tried to run for a bye from the other end.

Dhoni collected the ball quickly and then got a direct hit at the striker's end, which saw Sundar fall short of his crease.

This vintage Dhoni run-out was proof that he is still one of the best in the business when it comes to being two steps ahead of the opposition.

#1 Devon Conway's carnage against Marco Jansen

Knowing that they only had 135 runs to defend, SRH needed early wickets in the powerplay. However, CSK opener Devon Conway had other ideas as he attacked the opposition bowlers in the powerplay and broke the back of the chase.

The 6th over of CSK's innings was the one from which they got complete control of the chase. Aiden Markram gave Marco Jansen a third over at that point to see if he could get a wicket.

What happened, however, was completely different, as Conway launched an onslaught against the SRH pacer. In the five deliveries that Conway faced that over, he scored 4, 4, 6, 4, 4.

The southpaw showed that he had the power to play the big shots as well as the elegance to time the ball through the gaps for a boundary. Conway is arguably an underrated T20 player and continues to be prolific for CSK this season.

