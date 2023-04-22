CSK vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Chennai did an excellent job of restricting Hyderabad to 134/7. The batters then chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

CSK opener Devon Conway (77* off 57) once again played the starring role with the willow. Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 30) added 87 for the opening wicket in 11 overs to set the foundation for an easy win. After getting his eye in, Conway took on Marco Jansen in the last over of the powerplay, smashing him for four fours and a six. CSK cruised to 60/0 after six overs.

The left-hander reached a 33-ball fifty by clubbing a short ball from Mayank Markande to the cover fence. CSK’s opening stand ended in unlucky fashion as Conway’s straight hit deflected onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end off pacer Umran Malik’s fingers. Gaikwad, who was backing up, had no chance of getting back into his crease.

Ajinkya Rahane was out for 9, caught a slip by a leaping Aiden Markram, as the batter was beaten in flight by Markande. 'Impact Player' Ambati Rayudu (9) also perished cheaply, bowled by a googly from leggie Markande. However, Conway carried on and took CSK past the finish line, slamming Washington Sundar for a four past mid-on.

Jadeja claims three as Chennai restrict Hyderabad to 134/7

Ravindra Jadeja shone with figures of 3/22 as Chennai held Hyderabad to 134/7. SRH got off to a disappointing start as Harry Brook (18) flashed a length delivery from Akash Singh to backward point.

Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi added 36 for the second wicket to lift the batting side. However, Abhishek perished to Jadeja for 34 off 26 balls, pulling the left-arm spinner to long-on. Tripathi (21) then slog-swept Jadeja, only to be caught at short fine leg.

SRH suffered another big blow when skipper Markram (12) nicked a shortish delivery from Maheesh Theekshana to the keeper - an alert MS Dhoni taking a smart catch. Jadeja then outwitted Mayank Agarwal (2), who had charged down the track, and had him stumped.

CSK’s domination continued as Heinrich Klaasen (17) perished to Matheesha Pathirana, flashing a length delivery outside off to extra cover. Sundar (9) was run-out off the last ball as SRH failed to touch even 140.

CSK vs SRH: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Jadeja was brilliant with the ball for Chennai. His three-wicket haul put Hyderabad on the back foot. Conway was dominant in the chase. His unbeaten 77 featured 12 fours and a six.

For SRH, Abhishek top-scored with 34, while Markande impressed with 2/23.

Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his excellent spell that restricted SRH to a below-par total.

