"CSK will definitely come in the top 4 as always" - Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni and Co.'s prospects in IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar expects the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to once again qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The Chennai-based franchise has reached the knockout stages in 12 of the 14 editions of the tournaments they have participated in. Along with the Mumbai Indians (MI), they are the joint-most successful team in the tournament's history, with both having won five titles apiece.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked how strong the Chennai Super Kings are looking heading into IPL 2024. He responded:

"If you see the purchases they did at the auction table, the aspects they had to strengthen, it seemed like they lacked a little in bowling last year and in batting also they had to strengthen the middle order slightly after Ambati Rayudu's retirement, they have done all that. They have a good mix of youth and experience.

"So I feel CSK will definitely come in the top four as always. You cannot say any team 'definitely yes' as favorites. However, the way the Chennai Super Kings have performed for so many years, they have qualified in 12 of the 16 editions. So it's likely to happen for the 13th time," the former India captain added.

Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mustafizur Rahman were CSK's overseas picks at the auction. They bought Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, and Avanish Rao Aravelly to bolster their Indian contingent.

"I feel they are covered" - Sunil Gavaskar on whether CSK have sufficient injury backups

Deepak Chahar could play only 10 games for CSK in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar was further asked whether the Chennai Super Kings have sufficient backups, considering that the likes of Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman are slightly injury-prone. He replied in the affirmative, reasoning:

"I feel they are covered because they have options. Shardul Thakur getting reacquired has removed the concern slightly about whether Deepak Chahar will play the entire tournament because Shardul Thakur can take his place."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the MS Dhoni-led side won't have any seam-bowling issues.

Tushar Deshpande is extremely fit and Mukesh Choudhary, who didn't play last year, was quite impressive when he played before that. So if his form remains good, they will not have any concerns about the new-ball bowling," Gavaskar noted.

Tushar Deshpande, with 21 scalps, was CSK's most successful bowler in IPL 2023. Apart from Shardul Thakur's acquisition, their seam-bowling department will be bolstered by the return of Mukesh Choudhary, who accounted for 16 dismissals in IPL 2022.

