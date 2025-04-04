"Cummins' captaincy is also looking weak to me" - Mohammad Kaif on SRH's issues after IPL 2025 loss vs KKR

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has picked Pat Cummins' captaincy as one of the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) concerns after their IPL 2025 loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He pointed out that the SRH skipper didn't give Zeeshan Ansari his fourth over and gave Kamindu Mendis just a solitary over against KKR.

Ad

SRH allowed KKR to post 200/6 in Match 15 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Thursday (April 3) despite dismissing their openers in the first three overs. The visitors were bowled out for 120 in the chase, losing the game by 80 runs and falling to last spot on the points table.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about SRH's issues after their loss to KKR. While observing that Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami have been found wanting with the ball, the former Rajasthan Royals (RR) player also questioned the SRH skipper's leadership.

Ad

Trending

"The batting is not working, and so is the case with bowling. You are also losing very badly. It's very difficult to come back from here. You will expect them to come with some plans because neither is Cummins able to bowl nor is Shami picking up wickets," Kaif said.

"They don't have spinners either. (Adam) Zampa didn't play in this match. They went with Zeeshan and he wasn't gives all his overs. Mendis was given just one over. He picked up a wicket there but wasn't given any more overs. Cummins' captaincy is also looking weak to me," he added.

Ad

Zeeshan Ansari registered decent figures of 1/25 in three overs but wasn't given his full quota. Kamindu Mendis picked up a wicket and conceded only four runs in his first over but wasn't used with the ball thereafter.

"They are under pressure because of what they did last year" - Mohammad Kaif on SRH's batting issues after IPL 2025 loss vs KKR

SRH have struggled with the bat in their last three games of IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same discussion, Mohammad Kaif opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad batting is succumbing to the pressure of expectations.

Ad

"In batting, 200 was a big target. I believe they are under pressure because of what they did last year. When you are under the spotlight that Hyderabad would score 300 or 250 this time, it's very difficult to repeat it under that pressure. You have done it once," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that opposing teams have formulated better game plans against the SRH batters in IPL 2025.

Ad

"The teams were not prepared last time. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma could score even 100 runs in six overs, and they weren't ready for that. However, I am seeing the plans this time. They are bowling slower balls and short balls to Abhishek," Kaif observed.

Kaif reckoned the IPL 2024 runners-up have an arduous task ahead this season.

Ad

"They are bowling full to Travis Head and making him drive. Teams are coming with a lot of planning. I believe they have a bigger challenge in batting this time because teams know how to bowl against them. They are stuck badly. Both the bowling and batting are out of form. The road ahead is tough," he noted.

Heinrich Klaasen (33 off 21) top-scored for the SunRisers Hyderabad in Thursday's game. Kamindu Mendis (27 off 20) was their only other player to score more than 20 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback