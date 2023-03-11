Dane van Niekerk hints retirement from international cricket – Reports

Former South Africa Women's captain Dane van Niekerk has reportedly hinted at her retirement from international cricket. The development comes a month after her controversial non-selection in the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup 2023.

In an Instagram story on Saturday, March 11, the 29-year-old hinted at her retirement.

Niekerk wrote:

“You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. There’s no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken.”

Replying to the post, her partner Marizanne Kapp, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women’s Premier League in 2023, wrote:

“End of an era.”

Acknowledging the post, Niekerk replied:

“An amazing era, blessed” with heart emojis.

Sune Luus was appointed permanent captain ahead of the ICC event as South Africa reached the final, ending Niekerk’s comeback.

For the uninitiated, Nierkerk last played for the Proteas in September 2021 before being sidelined with a broken ankle. The all-rounder was likely to make her comeback during the tri-series involving India and West Indies. However, the right-hander failed to meet the fitness requirements after her comeback was delayed for the T20 World Cup.

So far, Dane van Niekerk has represented South Africa in 107 ODIs, scoring 2175 runs and picking up 138 wickets. She has also played 86 T20Is, where she amassed 1877 runs and scalped 65 wickets. Her solitary Test appearance came against India in 2014.

Dane van Niekerk is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023

Dane van Niekerk is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League. She was picked by the franchise for a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

After her selection, she took to Twitter and wrote:

“WOW... absolutely PUMPED!! Thank you.. the IPL team I supported since day one! A dream come true!”

Niekerk is likely to be making her WPL 2023 debut against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes