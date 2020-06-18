Danielle Wyatt reveals the team she would like to play for in the men's IPL

England women's team player Danielle Wyatt has revealed that she would love to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The 29-year-old from Staffordshire mentioned that the Bangalore-based franchise had some big names like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, and AB de Villiers. Thus she had no other option except choosing RCB.

In a recent interview with cricket.com, Danielle Wyatt talked about her friendship with Yuzvendra Chahal. She also shared the story of her first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun.

I’d like to play for RCB: Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt plays for the Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League

When asked about her favourite IPL team, and the team that she wished to play for in the Indian Premier League, Danielle Wyatt took the name of RCB.

"I don't mind any team, really. But I support Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) because they have/had Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, and AB de Villiers. So, RCB would be cool. I'd like to play for them."

In case you did not know, Danielle Wyatt had been a part of team Velocity in BCCI's 2019 Women's T20 Challenge. She played alongside Mithali Raj, and their team finished in runner-up position. She top-scored for her team in both matches.

Earlier this year, Danielle Wyatt represented the English women's cricket team in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Wyatt has gained enormous popularity in India because of her interactions with Indian players.

She has regularly made her presence felt in the comments section of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram posts. Besides, Wyatt even took a light jibe at Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian pacer shared a gym selfie on social media.

Women's cricket has been generating a lot of interest in recent times. Many cricket experts feel that now is the right time to launch a full-fledged women's IPL. Danielle Wyatt would look forward to such a competition if the BCCI gives the go-ahead.