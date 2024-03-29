"Daryl Mitchell has more wickets in the IPL 2024 than Mitchell Starc" - Twitter erupts as KKR's ₹24.75 crore buy fails yet again 

KKR pacer Mitchell Starc yet again failed to make an impact in the IPL 2024, as he was taken to the cleaners by the RCB batters during the highly anticipated fixture between the two sides in Match 10 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

The 34-year-old pacer finished with figures of 0/47 in his four overs, thereby going wicketless once again in this edition of the IPL. Starc is currently the most expensive player in the league's history having been bought by the KKR franchise for a whopping ₹24.75 crore at the auction in December last year.

In the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens, the fiery bowler gave away 53 runs at an economy of 13.20 apart from failing to pick up a solitary wicket.

Mitchell Starc's display with the ball in both matches so far hasn't gone well among the fans and pundits of the gentlemen's game who believe that the astronomical price tag is affecting his performance in this IPL season.

Without much ado, let us now look at some of the notable reactions on the social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) upon Starc's yet another forgettable outing.

A unique IPL 2024 winning streak comes to an end with RCB's defeat

After being put into bat first, RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis in the second over of the game when the scoreboard read 17 runs. Yet again, it was their talisman Virat Kohli who anchored the innings with a splendid knock of 83* off 59 balls which included four fours and as many sixes.

Australian all-rounders Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) also contributed with useful knocks as Dinesh Karthik (20* off 8) yet again showed up with his cameo towards the end of the innings.

RCB eventually ended up scoring a total of 182/6 in 20 overs. Given the strength of KKR's batting line up, the visitors chased down the target of 183 runs in just 16.5 overs thereby winning the contest by seven wickets. Vebkatesh Iyer (50) and Sunil Narine (47) were the key contributors for the team.

With this RCB defeat, a unique streak got ended, as it was the first time in this season that a home team lost the match.