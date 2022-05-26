David Warner and Candice reveal their daughters' reaction when he fails to score a century

Australian opener David Warner and his wife Candice revealed how their daughters react when the left-hander fails to score a century.

In a recent interview with Fox Cricket, Candice mentioned that their daughters take David Warner getting out quite seriously. She further added that they expect him to score a century every single time and wouldn't settle for anything else.

Explaining how she'd console her daughters, Candice further added:

"It was an experience. The girls take David (Warner) getting out really, really hard. And it's me going afterwards...'No, it's okay. He actually did really well. He contributed to the team'. But they expect him to get 100 every single game. 92 or a 17 not out, it's not good enough."

David joked that it's not easy to go back home and answer questions from his daughters. He said:

"It's not. It's not. It's actually hard because when you come home, and every day it's just like why can't you get a 100? It's not that simple."

"It just felt like I was back at home" - David Warner on playing for the Delhi Capitals

When asked about the frustrations last year in the IPL (with Sunrisers Hyderabad), Warner said that he's happy to be playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) again.

He further noted that having a lot of Aussies in the dressing room at DC made him feel like he was at home. He said:

"I obviously loved my time back at Delhi, now renamed the Delhi Capitals. Ricky Ponting is the coach, a lot of familiar faces. Shane Watson was there, James Hopes and it just felt like I was back at home with the Australian boys and some fresh faces as well."

Warner termed skipper Rishabh Pant to be an exciting young player. He mentioned:

"Rishabh Pant was our captain. Exciting young player and leading the side now. He's a great player and this is a great franchise to be part of."

Warner mustered 432 runs in 12 matches this season at an average of 48.

