David Warner dances with famous Tollywood actress at Robinhood movie event [Watch]

Former Australia opener David Warner danced with Tollywood actresses Sreeleela and Ketika Sharma during the pre-release event of Robinhood in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 23). Warner played a cameo role in the Telugu movie, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is all set for theatrical release on March 28.

The movie team held a pre-release event this weekend for promotions, with David Warner and the lead actors in attendance in front of a huge gathering. Warner also showed off his dancing skills by shaking a leg with Sreeleela and Ketika Sharma on stage.

"I was very nervous getting out of my colored clothing and getting into the film industry" - David Warner at Robinhood pre-release event

Speaking to the audience at the pre-release event, David Warner expressed appreciation for his fans and was grateful for the opportunity to act in the film. He said: (via NDTV)

"Appreciate you all for turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support over the last 15 years. Really appreciate it. To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my colored clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come."

He added:

"I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled by the offer to come and participate in the movie, but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success. And I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honored that you guys have all accepted me into your family."

David Warner enjoys a large fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL. He represented SRH for several years during the last decade and led the side to the title in 2016. Warner regularly engages his Indian fans with dance reels of famous Telugu and Hindi songs on Instagram with his family members.

