David Warner dances with famous Tollywood actress at Robinhood movie event [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 24, 2025 13:44 IST
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty
David Warner during Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Former Australia opener David Warner danced with Tollywood actresses Sreeleela and Ketika Sharma during the pre-release event of Robinhood in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 23). Warner played a cameo role in the Telugu movie, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is all set for theatrical release on March 28.

Ad

The movie team held a pre-release event this weekend for promotions, with David Warner and the lead actors in attendance in front of a huge gathering. Warner also showed off his dancing skills by shaking a leg with Sreeleela and Ketika Sharma on stage.

You can watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"I was very nervous getting out of my colored clothing and getting into the film industry" - David Warner at Robinhood pre-release event

Speaking to the audience at the pre-release event, David Warner expressed appreciation for his fans and was grateful for the opportunity to act in the film. He said: (via NDTV)

Ad
"Appreciate you all for turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support over the last 15 years. Really appreciate it. To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my colored clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come."
Ad

He added:

"I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled by the offer to come and participate in the movie, but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success. And I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honored that you guys have all accepted me into your family."

David Warner enjoys a large fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL. He represented SRH for several years during the last decade and led the side to the title in 2016. Warner regularly engages his Indian fans with dance reels of famous Telugu and Hindi songs on Instagram with his family members.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी