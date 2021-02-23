David Warner reveals extent of his groin injury

David Warner has admitted it could take six to nine months to fully recover from his groin injury. The mercurial opener revealed he is restricted to running in straight lines, with Warner set to step up his recovery regimen in the coming weeks.

The Australian batsman has struggled with a groin injury since sustaining it against India in November. David Warner ripped his groin tendon during the second ODI and missed the subsequent T20I series and the first two Tests. Although he returned for the final two Tests, the southpaw was visibly struggling as he failed to make a mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking to Fox Cricket on Monday, David Warner conceded that he is expecting to feel the effects of the injury for almost the entire year.

“It’s just the tendon that has got that slight tear in it now. It’s going to aggravate me for the next six to nine months but I am sure the medicos will help me out there,” David Warner said.

David Warner also mentioned his training regimen for the upcoming weeks as he prepares to return to full fitness.

“I am almost back to full 100% springing in a straight line. This next week is getting back to fielding, picking up, throwing, very difficult that was in the last couple of weeks, even trying to throw. Now it’s all about lateral, running between wickets, building that up,” Warner added.

David Warner expected to feature in IPL 2021

David Warner is expected to feature in IPL 2021, where he will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was included in the Australian Test squad for the South Africa series before the tour was postponed.

With David Warner struggling for form, fans will be wary of the opener’s fitness for IPL 2021. But David Warner believes overcoming the injury has more to do with getting his confidence back.

“I have spoken to a few people that have actually had that type of injury and they have just said it’s a niggle. You’ve got to teach your brain not to worry about the pain and it’s not going to happen again. It’s just getting back that confidence to be able to sidestep and run as hard as I can and dive around again. Once I get that, I will be right to go. It’s just not 100% there yet,” Warner said.

David Warner has scored 5254 runs in 149 IPL games at an impressive average of 42.72.