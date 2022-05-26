"Mumbai, RCB and Chennai...doesn't matter where you play them" - David Warner on facing the crowd favorites in the IPL

David Warner reflected on this season with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an interview with Fox Cricket.

The 35-year-old former Australian captain spoke about the insane support that the teams enjoy during the tournament. He noted that three teams - Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find backers no matter where they play, even the home ground of their opposition.

Quipping that it is good not to be up against these three teams too often, David Warner said:

"It's crazy. I think if you play...there's three specific teams - Mumbai, RCB and Chennai. Doesn't matter where you play them, even if you are at your home venue, there's going for them. So yeah, you are up against it. So, hopefully, you don't come up against them too often."

David Warner on how a little insight from Ricky Ponting helped him with his batting

David Warner also revealed an interesting anecdote involving DC's head coach Ricky Ponting. The legendary cricketer spotted a little flaw in Warner's batting technique.

"With Ricky, he noticed something in my first net session about where I was picking the bat up. It was just a little small thing that I didn't even notice and it was at the time of the point of delivery that the bowler was releasing, my bat was still facing down and then I'll take the bat up."

Warner said that this little observation, which usually goes unnoticed most of the times, helped him with his batting. He said he had more time while facing the delivery and added that he'd put this suggestion into use in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour as well.

"It's something that in the back of your mind you don't even think but then when I started doing it, it actually seemed like I had more time. They're little things from a great player that noticed these things and I just put it into place over there."

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka will begin from 7 June 2022. Three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests will be played in the Island nation.

