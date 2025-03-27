David Warner promotes his debut Robinhood movie with hilarious SRH reference during IPL 2025 [Watch]

After dazzling fans with his explosive knocks, Australian batter David Warner is not set to entertain fans with his acting. Ahead of his Telugu film debut, the star cricketer came up with a hilarious reference to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While promoting his film 'Robinhood', Warner held a placard that read 'I am in SRH'. The lead actors of the movie, Nithiin and Sreeleela, quickly changed the poster to showcase a placard with the message 'I am in RH'.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Robinhood, captioned the post:

"Entertained us all in SRH. Now, coming with much more entertainment in RH - RobinHood💥💥 #Robinhood GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE TOMORROW."

It is worth mentioning that David Warner will make his silver screen debut in India with an extended cameo in Robinhood. The Venky Kudumula directorial is set to release on Friday, March 28.

Meanwhile, Warner had a long-standing association with SRH that ended on a sour note. He played for the franchise for seven years. He captained them to a title victory in 2016, which remains Hyderabad's only IPL triumph.

The southpaw was unceremoniously stripped of SRH captaincy midway through after the side's first six matches of IPL 2021. He was released at the end of the season.

"I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive" - David Warner confident of Robinhood's success

Speaking at a pre-release event of his debut film, David Warner stated that he was a bit nervous about getting into acting. He thanked the fans for welcoming him to the Telugu film industry with open arms.

Predicting a successful theatrical run for Robinhood, Warner said (quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo):

"I was nervous to come into your family and your world, because it is foreign, but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family."

"To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hard work, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive," he added.

David Warner went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Following the snub, he was appointed the new captain of the Karachi Kings for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

