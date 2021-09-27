"David Warner seems lost at the moment" - Sanjay Manjrekar wants SRH to look beyond some senior players

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons David Warner seems to be lost at the moment in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He opined that the time may be ripe for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to look beyond him.

Warner had his worst season in the IPL since his maiden season in 2009. He has managed just 195 runs at a strike rate of 107 in eight matches.

With the SRH already out of contention for the playoffs, Sanjay Manjrekar felt it will be good for the franchise to focus on their future.

“In this game, they have got to look at the future more than this year, and look at players that they have some interest in, and look beyond players whom they may not want to retain or have long-term plans with. I think, in that category, they've got to have people like David Warner, who seems lost at the moment in that team,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Instagram (presented by Dafa News).

The former Indian batter identified two more senior players in Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav, who could be replaced in the SRH squad.

“Manish Pandey, we have seen the best of Manish Pandey, the worst of Manish Pandey. They might want to look at somebody who contributes a little more consistently. Kedar Jadhav is another player whom they could replace.”

"Pressure tends to get to all these young players who are picked on their T20 game" - Sanjay Manjrekar wants more experience in the SRH squad

Abdul Samad struggled under pressure in the previous game against PBKS.

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that young players renowned for their T20 skills may not be well-equipped to handle pressure situations. He pointed out how Abdul Samad failed in a pressure-cooker situation against the Punjab Kings in the previous outing.

“The three young players that they have - Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad. We saw Abdul Samad in a pressure situation against Punjab, how he got out. Pressure tends to get to all these young players who are picked on their T20 game.”

Manjrekar added that it will be important for a franchise like SRH to add a bit more experience to the squad.

“In the Indian T20 league, very often you are chasing 140-150 (runs). Last game, you saw Hyderabad was chasing only 120 (runs), couldn’t get there. If you have first-class successful seasoned batters, they may not have the power, they may not have a strike rate of 140-150. But what they have is experience, calmness and just the match experience that will come good,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

SRH have managed just a solitary victory from nine matches so far. They are at the bottom of the points table with two points against their name.

