David Warner shares special message for wife in Telugu, leaves Rashid Khan puzzled

Australia and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner has shared a special message for his wife in Telugu, leaving a puzzled Rashid Khan wondering what it means. Both David Warner and Rashid are teammates at the IPL franchise SRH.

David Warner is known for his witty and humorous uploads on Instagram and a number of them boast a South Indian flavor. His post on Thursday was also on similar lines. Sharing an animated photo with his wife Candice, he wrote:

“Nēnu ninnu prēmistunnānu (I love you).”

The meaning of the above lines translates to ‘I Love You’ in Telugu. SRH leggie Rashid responded to his former captain’s post by commenting:

“What’s meaning of it @davidwarner31.”

New South Wales fast bowler Harry Conway also posted a tongue-in-cheek comment. He wrote:

"As if you are that tall."

A few days ago, David Warner swapped his face with South Indian star Allu Arjun and recreated the famous song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' from the film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The left-handed batsman captioned the video:

“One post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs #india #music #telugu @alluarjunonline.”

The Aussie cricketer’s wife Candice also weighed in to offer her thoughts on David Warner's latest online avatar. She asked:

"Are you bored in quarantine?"

Earlier, David Warner had also recreated the popular Telugu song 'Butta Bomma'.

David Warner and SRH had a forgettable IPL 2021

David Warner arrived in India for IPL 2021 as SRH’s captain but was stripped of the same after a poor showing with the bat, which coincided with SRH failing as a team.

The 34-year-old managed only 193 runs in six matches. Although he scored two fifties, David Warner struggled to time the ball as evident from his poor strike rate of 110.28.

As a team, SRH could only win one of their seven matches and were languishing at the bottom of the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended over bio-bubble breaches.

David Warner, along with other members of the Aussie contingent, flew off to the Maldives and stayed there until Australia’s ban on flyers from India was lifted.

The contingent reached Australia on May 17 and is currently undergoing a two-week hotel quarantine, as per COVID protocols in the country.