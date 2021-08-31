David Warner surprises fans with a video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's song

Australian batsman David Warner uploaded an edited video clip sent to him by one of his fans on Instagram today. Previously, Warner has posted many edited videos of himself, and this one has joined the long list.

This video clip is from the Bollywood movie Bang Bang. Popular Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif featured in a song titled 'Uff' in that movie, and one of David Warner's fans decided to swap Hrithik's face with that of David.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star liked the edited clip and even posted it on his official Instagram handle. Here's how Warner captioned the post:

"Love getting sent these. Thoughts on this one??"

The video posted by David Warner has gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 388,000 views in an hour. Close to 150,000 fans have liked the post, while the post has received over 2,000 comments so far.

David Warner will be keen to score heaps of runs in the United Arab Emirates over the next two months

David Warner is part of the Australian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

David Warner will soon board a flight to the United Arab Emirates to first represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of IPL 2021 and then play for his country in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Warner lost his place in the SRH playing XI earlier this year, many fans expect him to open the innings for the Orange Army in the second phase.

It will be interesting to see how Warner performs in the UAE, considering the fact that he has not played a single match since IPL 2021's suspension. Warner will also look forward to helping Australia win their maiden ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar