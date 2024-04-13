DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh returns home to deal with his hamstring injury, doubtful for remainder of IPL 2024 - Reports

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has reportedly returned home to get his partial tear in his right hamstring healed after Cricket Australia recalled him after co-ordinating with the franchise. According to ESPNCricinfo, a decision is yet to come by on whether the West Australian will miss the remainder of IPL 2024.

Marsh did not play in the last two matches for the Capitals against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana. His last fixture was against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag. The Delhi-based franchise lost by 106 runs after conceding a staggering 272, with Marsh leaking 37 runs in three overs while picking up the wicket of Sunil Narine.

He departed for a second-ball duck off his fellow Australian Mitchell Starc's bowling. The seam-bowling all-rounder yielded returns of 20, 23, and 18 in his previous three innings.

It has emerged that Mitchell Marsh left for Australia immediately after the defeat to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7, 2024. With the T20 World Cup also looming, Cricket Australia found it right to recall Marsh, especially on the verge of naming him captain for the showpiece event.

After Mitchell Marsh, David Warner also faces injury scare

David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mitchell Marsh's fellow Australia and Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner also faces an injury concern after copping a blow to his finger on Friday while batting in the away match against the Lucknow Super Giants. As per ESPNCricinfo, the New New South Wales cricketer has swelling and underwent scans after landing in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Despite Warner's failure against the Super Giants on Friday, the Capitals managed to pick up their second of the season. After Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket burst, Jake Fraser-McGurk shone on debut with 55 off 35 deliveries, while captain Rishabh Pant made a brisk 41.

Delhi will next face the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17.