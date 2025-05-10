DC captain Axar Patel arrives at Ahmedabad airport after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel landed in Ahmedabad on Saturday, May 10, after the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended midway by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Delhi-based side took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Thursday.

However, the match was abandoned after just 10.1 overs due to a floodlight failure. Both DC and PBKS players traveled to Delhi in the Vande Bharat train arranged by the BCCI the following day.

Axar later flew to Ahmedabad, which is around 60 kilometres away from his hometown Nadiad. The video of Axar exiting the Ahmedabad airport was shared on photojournalist Viral Bhayani's Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that Axar Patel was appointed as DC's new skipper after the franchise parted ways with ex-captain Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Under the spin-bowling all-rounder's leadership, the Delhi-based side kicked off their campaign with four successive victories.

They have six wins and four defeats to their name, while their away match with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended in no-result due to rain.

A look at Axar Patel's performances with bat and ball in IPL 2025

Axar Patel has emerged as one of DC's most reliable players over the years. The left-handed batter has done a decent job with the bat so far in IPL 2025. He has scored 238 runs across 10 innings at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 157.61.

With the ball, he remained wicketless in DC's first five games of the season. His maiden scalp came during the side's home encounter with Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he dismissed Riyan Parag.

Overall, Axar has picked up five wickets from 11 innings at an economy rate of 8.42. Meanwhile, apart from the PBKS match that was abandoned midway, Delhi have two more games to play in the league stage.

Their remaining fixtures include a home game against Gujarat Titans (GT) and an away match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

