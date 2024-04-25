"DC and CSK have same no. of points"- Top 10 funny memes after DC  edges past GT in an epic cliffhanger in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four runs in the 40th IPL 2024 match. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the riveting encounter on Wednesday, April 24. DC upgraded to the sixth position in the points table, while GT found themselves in the seventh spot after this game.

DC batted first after losing the toss and notched up a mammoth total of 224/4 on the back of notable contributions from Axar Patel (66) and Rishabh Pant (88). Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing blitz with 26* (7) to support Pant and Axar in the batting department.

Sandeep Warrier was the pick of GT bowlers as he ended with brilliant figures of 3-0-15-3. GT captain Shubman Gill's reluctance to give the 4th over to his most successful bowler on the day surprised many.

In reply, Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Sai Sudharsan (65) provided a decent platform for GT after losing Shubman Gill early in the chase. Star middle-order batter David Miller (55) also hit an aggressive half-century in the second half of the innings. However, he failed to finish the job, leaving it to the lower order.

Rashid Khan (21*) and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (13) played handy cameos and tried their best, but GT eventually fell short by five runs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between DC and GT on Wednesday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"At the halfway mark we thought at this smallish ground, that was chaseable"- GT captain Shubman Gill after the loss against DC in IPL 2024 match

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the loss and said:

"I think we played some really good cricket but disappointed to lose this game. But at no point we thought we were out of it. You don't have much to discuss when you are chasing 225, it's just about going out there and keep playing your shots."

Shedding light on their thought process during the steep chase, Gill continued:

"When you lose a few wickets in the middle overs they know the impact player can do the job. Honestly at one stage we believed that we could restrict them to 200. We gave away a few extra runs in the last three overs. However at the halfway mark we thought at this smallish ground, that was chaseable."

He concluded by saying:

"I think execution becomes very important when there is a set batter or a finisher. You have to execute your skills if there is nothing on the wicket. You have to execute your plans, if you don't do that it's a difficult game for the bowlers."

SRH and RCB will face each other in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday in Hyderabad.

