DC head Coach Ricky Ponting goes into isolation after family member tests positive for COVID-19 

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting recently went into isolation after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

He did not travel with the rest of the DC contingent for the match against the Rajasthan Royals today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant and Co. will miss his services and valuable inputs in the dug-out tonight.

Ponting has returned negative for the COVID-19 test twice so far. However, the management advised him to stay in isolation for five days as a precautionary measure as he was in close contact with an individual affected by the virus.

Delhi Capitals' official statement in this regard read:

"A family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact."

"He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario. The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery."

DC are currently in 6th position in the points table

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi team currently resides in the bottom half of the table in the sixth spot. They have procured six points after playing six games, courtesy of three wins and as many losses.

DC are coming off a clinical victory against Punjab Kings in their previous game, where they outplayed the opposition in all departments. They will be hoping to continue in the same vein when they take on the Rajasthan Royals tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is DC's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM IST, May 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 64: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 16, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar