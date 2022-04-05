[Watch] DC stars Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur engage in fun banter during a carrom game

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounders Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur recently engaged in some fun banter while playing a carrom game to unwind themselves during the league phase of IPL 2022.

Ahead of this season, the Capitals retained Axar Patel for ₹9 crore, while they signed Thakur for ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction.

Both have been regular starters for the side and have performed decently for the franchise in IPL 2022 so far.

DC recently gave fans a peek into the players' fun activities on their off days by sharing a short video on their official Instagram handle. In it, fans can catch a glimpse of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur engaging in a fun game of carrom with amusing banter.

The franchise captioned the post:

"It's always majja ni life when @akshar.patel and @shardul_thakur get together 😁 P.S. Rani toh Bapu ni? 😉🤔 #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCAllAccess #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | @tajmahalmumbai"

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

DC will next face LSG on April 7 in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals began the new season with a win against Mumbai Indians in their opening clash. They, however, suffered a loss against a spirited Gujarat Titans side in the next game.

The Rishabh Pant-led side currently occupies sixth position in the points table after 12 games.

DC will now face the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their third match of IPL 2022 on Thursday (April 7). The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

Here is DC's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, April 7, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, April 16, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 20, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM IST, May 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 64: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 16, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar