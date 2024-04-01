DC skipper Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate during CSK clash of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹12 lakh for the side's slow over-rate in the clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 31.

After winning the toss and batting first, DC amassed a mammoth 191/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from David Warner and Pant. In reply, they restricted CSK to 171/6, handing the defending champions their first loss of IPL 2024.

With the win, DC also opened their account in the points table after suffering defeats in the opening two outings against the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Pant is making his comeback to professional cricket after over 15 months on the sidelines due to the multiple injuries he suffered after a horrific car accident in December 2022.

The statement from the IPL on Pant's fine read:

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 31. As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

He became the second captain after Shubman Gill (GT skipper) to be fined for slow over-rate this season.

Yet, the southpaw looked at his best during his 32-ball 51 after two sub-par outings to start his 2024 IPL campaign.

"Took my time initially because I haven't played much cricket" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant felt his long lay-off meant he had to take his time initially before shifting gears in DC's first win of IPL 2024 against CSK.

The 26-year-old thrilled fans at Visakhapatnam with his vintage self, smashing four boundaries and three maximums, including a trademark one-handed six.

At the post-match presentation, Pant said of his knock:

"Took my time initially because I haven;t played much cricket, but I kept believing I could change the match. [Hand-off-the-bat six] One and a half years [been waiting to play], this is something I have built my life on. Still have to keep learning as a cricketer."

DC finished second to bottom last season with only five wins in 14 games in Pant's absence.

They will take on the red-hot Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next outing at the same venue on Wednesday, April 3.