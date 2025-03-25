DC teammates congratulate KL Rahul on becoming a father with special gesture after win vs LSG in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff congratulated KL Rahul on becoming a father in a heartwarming video following their victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match was played on Monday, March 24, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul missed the opening game for the birth of his baby with his wife Athiya Shetty. Just an hour before the match, the couple shared the joyous news on Instagram, announcing they had been blessed with a baby girl.

To celebrate this special moment, DC players and coaching staff congratulated Rahul in a heartfelt video following their one-wicket win against LSG. The video was shared on DC’s official X account, along with the caption:

“Our family extends, our family celebrates.”

Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23, 2023. Athiya, a Bollywood actress, is the daughter of renowned actor Suniel Shetty.

DC earn a thrilling win against LSG in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. The visitors lost Aiden Markram (15) early, but Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran launched a blistering counterattack. The duo added 87 runs off 42 balls for the second wicket before Marsh was dismissed for 72 off 36 balls, including six fours and as many sixes.

Pooran continued the assault, scoring 75 off 30 balls, with six boundaries and seven sixes. In his debut match as LSG captain, Rishabh Pant had a forgettable outing, falling for a duck off six balls. Toward the end, David Miller remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 balls, helping LSG finish with 209/8 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Delhi Capitals had a disastrous start, losing half their side for just 65 runs. Tristan Stubbs made 34 off 22 balls, but it was the partnership between Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma that brought DC back into the game. The pair added 55 runs off 22 balls for the seventh wicket before Vipraj was dismissed for 39 off 15 balls.

In the final stages, Ashutosh took control, remaining unbeaten on 66 off 31 balls, hitting five fours and as many sixes. DC won the thrilling encounter by one wicket with three balls to spare.

