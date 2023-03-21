“DC Think Tank” – Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly reunite for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly have reunited ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The franchise shared a picture on social media, where the two former international captains can be seen posing with full of smiles at the camera. The duo wore support staff jerseys.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Capitals captioned the post:

“DC Think Tank @QilaKotla, sights we love to see.”

Ponting will continue his coaching stint while Ganguly has rejoined DC. The former BCCI president was previously associated with the franchise as a mentor in 2019.

In a recent conversation with DC, Ganguly expressed his excitement to rejoin the franchise ahead of IPL 2023. He said:

"I am excited to be back with the Delhi Capitals. My association with the women's team and the Pretoria Capitals over the last few months have been fantastic and I am looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL.

"Delhi Capitals had done well as a team during my last stint with them. I have already been involved with the players this time around, and I am keen to see them as a group. Hopefully, we will all have a great time over the next couple of months."

David Warner to lead DC in IPL 2023

David Warner has been named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023 as regular skipper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter is undergoing rehabilitation following a narrow escape from a life-threatening car accident in December.

Warner will look to end Capitals' IPL trophy drought this season, having led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden IPL crown in 2016. The franchise finished fifth with seven wins in 14 games last season.

Squad for IPL 2023

Players bought - Ishant Sharma (₹50 lakh), Phil Salt (₹2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (₹5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (₹2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (₹4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (absent due to injury), David Warner (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

The Delhi-based franchise will play their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1.

