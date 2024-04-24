DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 40 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. DC are languishing in eighth position in the points table, with six points from eight games, whilr GT are sixth, with eight points from as many matches.

When the Capitals and Titans met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, Delhi gave Gujarat an absolute hammering. Batting first, GT were bundled out for their lowest IPL score of 89. In their chase, DC lost four wickets but cruised to victory in 8.5 overs.

Looking at the recent form of the two teams, Delhi Capitals went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at home. Chasing a target of 267, DC were held to 199 by SRH. Meanwhilr, Gujarat Titans secured a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Bowling first, GT restricted PBKS to 142 before chasing down the total in 19.1 overs.

Today's DC vs GT toss result

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain Shubman Gill said:

“Looks like a good wicket. We have been chasing well in the past couple of games, so I think chasing will be a good thing to do on this wicket.”

GT are going in with the same team. For DC, Shai Hope comes in for David Warner and Sumit Kumar for Lalit Yadav.

DC vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi subs: Kumar Kushagra, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Salam Dar, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat subs: Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande

Today's DC vs GT pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta, the grass on the surface seems to be a little patchy as compared to the last game.

A bit of it is dry grass, but there are patches where there's no grass, and it looks a little dry, he elaborated. Dasgupta reckoned that the surface will be a very good one to bat on but might be a bit two-paced. In the first half, spinners might get a little bit of help, he concluded.

Today's DC vs GT match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav

DC vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Akshay Totre

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

